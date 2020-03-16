e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Indo-Canadian wrestler makes it to Tokyo Olympics

Indo-Canadian wrestler makes it to Tokyo Olympics

The 24-year-old secured the Olympics ticket by defeating Charles Zachary Merrill of Puerto Rico in the semi-finals of Olympic trials held in Ottawa, Canada, from March 13 to 15, 2020

cities Updated: Mar 16, 2020 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Hindustantimes
         

Having clinched a berth at the Olympics, Indo-Canadian wrestler Amar Dhesi is all set to represent Canada in Tokyo (Japan) under the 125kg heavyweight category on Sunday.

The 24-year-old secured the Olympics ticket by defeating Charles Zachary Merrill of Puerto Rico in the semi-finals of Olympic trials held in Ottawa, Canada, from March 13 to 15, 2020.

Amar, a third generation wrestler from Sanghwal village in Jalandhar district, told HT, “It was a long struggle not only for me, but my friends and family too. My brother Paramvir represented Canada in wrestling in the 2010 youth Olympics and now it’s my turn.”

Describing the vital role of Khalsa Wrestling Club, he said he got to learn a lot and the club helped shape his career. Currently, Amar is getting trained at Ohio Wrestling Training Centre in the US. In 2013, he had joined Oregon State University where he completed his graduation in Sociology.

top news
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Kovind
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Kovind
First coronavirus positive case reported in Gurugram
First coronavirus positive case reported in Gurugram
Covid-19 LIVE: Scientists give 1st shot of experimental vaccine in US
Covid-19 LIVE: Scientists give 1st shot of experimental vaccine in US
Covid-19: India bans entry of travellers from 32 European countries, Turkey
Covid-19: India bans entry of travellers from 32 European countries, Turkey
Apple Airpods get an in-house rival from Beats, here’s how much they cost
Apple Airpods get an in-house rival from Beats, here’s how much they cost
‘Face floor test tomorrow or else..’: Governor’s sharp warning to Kamal Nath
‘Face floor test tomorrow or else..’: Governor’s sharp warning to Kamal Nath
‘They don’t want war, India is dying to work with Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar
‘They don’t want war, India is dying to work with Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar
Rajya Sabha polls on March 26: What’s at stake for BJP, Congress, others?
Rajya Sabha polls on March 26: What’s at stake for BJP, Congress, others?
trending topics
Yes BankRana KapoorSensexKareena KapoorDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusUPSEEGoogle on Cornonavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities