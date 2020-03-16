Indo-Canadian wrestler makes it to Tokyo Olympics

cities

Having clinched a berth at the Olympics, Indo-Canadian wrestler Amar Dhesi is all set to represent Canada in Tokyo (Japan) under the 125kg heavyweight category on Sunday.

The 24-year-old secured the Olympics ticket by defeating Charles Zachary Merrill of Puerto Rico in the semi-finals of Olympic trials held in Ottawa, Canada, from March 13 to 15, 2020.

Amar, a third generation wrestler from Sanghwal village in Jalandhar district, told HT, “It was a long struggle not only for me, but my friends and family too. My brother Paramvir represented Canada in wrestling in the 2010 youth Olympics and now it’s my turn.”

Describing the vital role of Khalsa Wrestling Club, he said he got to learn a lot and the club helped shape his career. Currently, Amar is getting trained at Ohio Wrestling Training Centre in the US. In 2013, he had joined Oregon State University where he completed his graduation in Sociology.