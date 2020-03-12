Indoor rock climbing facility at Nerul takes adventure sport to new heights

cities

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 00:53 IST

If you love rock climbing, you can make use of the recently built artificial bouldering facility at Nerul.

Built by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) at Sector 21 in Renukacharya garden, the facility cost ₹23.10 lakh.

According to NMMC officials, the facility will help many hone their rock climbing skill. Free training would be given to those who wish to learn.

DS Chabukswar, NMMC deputy municipal commissioner, said, “The indoor facility is open for all and certified instructors would be appointed by the civic body soon. To install the indoor bouldering facility, we took help from the 50-year-old adventure club Girivihar, which has been training people in rock climbing in Navi Mumbai, Mumbai and other areas for years.”

Chabukswar said that they would also organise competitions here.

Parag Lagu, vice-president of Girivihar, said, “We have built the facility and will run it. It will attract many youngsters and the sport is gaining popularity. It is also keeps one fit and is an important workout regime for many people.”

In May 2016, the civic body hosted the climbing world cup at City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) exhibition centre, Vashi. Around 200 rock climbers from 50 countries participated in the event.

Climbers said the Nerul facility would put Navi Mumbai on the international map for climbing and bouldering — a sport which was recently included in the Asian games and has been shortlisted to feature in the 2020 Olympics.

“With this facility, the city can feature in the global map for rock climbing. The training facility will draw many people who are interested to get trained,” said Anushka Kalbag, 40, a climber and Belapur resident.

Kalbag used to practise at Belapur hills as there was no indoor facility. “The Sahyadri range is ideal for rock climbers,” said Kalbag.

There are two natural rock-climbing walls in Belapur, where enthusiasts practise regularly.

Lagu said that one cannot practise outdoors during monsoon, so an indoor facility will be helpful.

“The indoor facility is available throughout the year. The climbing technique is same,” he said.