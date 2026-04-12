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163 minors boys being trafficked to Maharashtra rescued from train in MP's Katni; 8 held

163 minors boys being trafficked to Maharashtra rescued from train in MP's Katni; 8 held

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 12:44 pm IST
PTI |
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Katni , As many as 163 minor boys allegedly being trafficked from Bihar to Maharashtra were rescued from an express train in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district by the railway police, officials said on Sunday.

163 minors boys being trafficked to Maharashtra rescued from train in MP's Katni; 8 held

The children, aged between six and 13, were being transported from Bihar for labour work in Latur when the RPF and GRP intercepted the group on Saturday night based on a tip-off from the Child Welfare Committee, they said.

In a joint overnight operation, the Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police intercepted eight persons, who were travelling with the boys without proper tickets and documents onboard the Patna-Purna Express at Katni railway station, they said.

According to preliminary information, the children were being taken from the Araria region in Bihar to Latur in Maharashtra, RPF Katni inspector Virendra Singh told PTI.

The force received a tip off about the trafficking of children and grew suspicious after they found no valid travel documents, prompting a joint rescue operation, which was wrapped up at Sunday dawn, he said.

Some children have been kept in Katni and others in Jabalpur under the care of child protection units.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
katni trafficking maharashtra bihar
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