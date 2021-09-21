Home / Cities / Indore News / 7 temporary staff of Indore civic body sacked for dumping Ganesh's idols in pond
Pratibha Pal said the IMC had collected idols of Lord Ganesh from various centres on the last day of the ten-day festival on Sunday for immersion at the select water sources.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
7 temporary staff of Indore civic body sacked for dumping Ganesh's idols in pond

Indore municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal terminated the services of seven temporary employees following the incident which occurred at the Jawahar Tekri pond, the official said.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 02:00 PM IST

 The Indore Municipal Corporation on Monday terminated services of seven temporary workers after a video clip showed them dumping idols of Lord Ganesh in a pond in an objectionable manner that caused outrage, an official said. 

Indore municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal terminated the services of seven temporary employees following the incident which occurred at the Jawahar Tekri pond, the official said. He said the IMC had collected idols of Lord Ganesh from various centres on the last day of the ten-day festival on Sunday for immersion at the select water sources. 

After the video clip went viral, several social media users expressed their anger and hurt. Madhya Pradesh Urban Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh also said in a tweet that he has directed officials to take action in this incident. 

Story Saved
