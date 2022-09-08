'Bomb' joke at Indore airport proves costly for family; misses flight
A family had to undergo intense questioning and search after a man cracked bomb in luggage joke at Indore airport.
Cracking a joke about a "bomb in the bag" at the Devi Ahilyabai International Airport in Indore proved costly for a family of three as they not only had to undergo intense questioning and search, but were let-off only after they submitted a written apology. They also missed their flight.
A man on Monday night reached the airport and while undergoing security check jokingly said there was a "bomb" in his luggage which alerted authorities at the aerodrome, airport director CV Ravindran said on Wednesday.
Security personnel thoroughly checked them and their luggage and also questioned them, he said.
The man was travelling with his wife and daughter. During questioning, the man apologized for his irresponsible act and nothing objectionable was found in his luggage, Ravindran said, adding because of search and questioning, the trio missed their flight.
Aerodrome police station in-charge Sanjay Shukla said Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel allowed the family to leave the airport only after the man submitted a written apology. The matter was not handed over to the police for probe, he added.
-
Central Vista Avenue: One of Delhi’s most inclusive spaces reopens today
New Delhi: From 8.45pm on Thursday, the Central Vista Avenue, one of Delhi's most inclusive public spaces, will be thrown open to the public after a gap of 19 months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Avenue, which includes newly christened Kartavya Path, adjoining area and India Gate, on Thursday evening at a mega event planned at the India Gate.
-
August’s dry run continues, rain deficiency in Delhi swells to 37%
Between June 1 and September 7, Delhi received 04.4mm of rain, a deficit of 37% compared to the normal of 480.9mm, India Meteorological Department data showed. The Safdarjung observatory, representative of Delhi's weather, logged just 41.6mm of rain in August — a deficit of 82% compared to the new normal monthly average of 233.1mm. Delhi usually receives 123.5mm of rain in all September, according to IMD data. It may receive isolated drizzles on Saturday.
-
Won’t let one drop of water go out of Punjab: Sukhbir on SYL
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party convener, Arvind Kejriwal, for asserting that water from SYL canal should be given to Haryana from Punjab and also slammed chief minister Bhagwant Mann for “endorsing the anti-Punjab statement”. “Earlier, Mann was instrumental in weakening Punjab's case vis-a-vis Haryana by not protesting the latter's demand to get land allotted for a new Vidhan Sabha complex in Chandigarh,” he said.
-
Punjab: Heads of main line churches call on Akal Takht jathedar
Amid the tension between Sikh leaders and Christian missionaries over the “forced” conversion of Sikhs to Christianity, heads of main line churches of Punjab on Wednesday met Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh at Takht secretariat on the premises of Golden Temple to discuss about the deadlock between both the communities over this issue.
-
PSPCL witnesses peak power demand even in September
The climate change has altered the pattern of power consumption in the state and also let the power corporation in tizzy. At the same time, the PSPCL has performed of its best capacity so far. The demand since June 2022 has been above 14000 MW, a never ever power consumption pattern of state.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics