close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Indore News / Indore hotel Management institute prepares edible crockery from millets to replace plastic

Indore hotel Management institute prepares edible crockery from millets to replace plastic

ANI |
Jan 10, 2024 12:37 PM IST

The institute claims it will help people to choose alternatives to plastic and using edible crockery will also improve their health too. Besides, it can be easily destroyed if not eaten and the remains will work as fertiliser.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): State Institute of Hotel Management (SIHM) in Indore has brought a new innovation to get rid of the plastic waste and has prepared edible crockery from millets to replace the use of plastic and thermocol crockery.

HT Image
HT Image

The institute claims it will help people to choose alternatives to plastic and using edible crockery will also improve their health too. Besides, it can be easily destroyed if not eaten and the remains will work as fertiliser.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Principal of SIHM, Dr Vijay Kumar Singh told ANI, "In view of today's health issue, we came up with this idea. It is quite good that people are moving towards organic food and there is awareness among them. But we see that plastic and thermocol are being used in food serving and packaging in parties. We have to overcome it, therefore, we started working to replace it."

"Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has focused on promoting millet grains, we thought of making edible crockery from millets and started research on it. Slowly, we came to the conclusion that it can be done. After that we gave assignments to our students under two faculty members Vivek and Basant. Finally, we have made a complete set of edible crockery. Later on, we also get its lab testing to find whether there is any impact of fungal or bacterial growth in it and the report is successful," Singh said.

He further added that they also tested the Millet crockery's shelf life and found that it will last for 30 days. All types of food which includes, warm, cold, liquid, semi liquid and solid can be served in it and it does not absorb water.

"The ingredients used in making these crockeries majorly include ragi flour and sugar mixed together. Now, we have created it from the mould in the institute itself as a training facility. Since we are not commercial, we just want to percolate an idea in the market. We want that if it is adopted and its commercial utilisation is done in future then we can get relief from pollution," he added.

"One can eat these crockery, there is no harm in it and it will increase millet intake in the body. Even if a person does not want to eat these crockery, it can easily decompose and will increase the fertility of the soil," the principal further said. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out