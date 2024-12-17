Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.84 °C, check weather forecast for December 17, 2024
Dec 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on December 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Indore today, on December 17, 2024, is 22.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.84 °C and 26.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 07:00 AM and will set at 05:45 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.31 °C and 26.72 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Indore today stands at 155.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 18, 2024
|22.42
|Scattered clouds
|December 19, 2024
|24.34
|Scattered clouds
|December 20, 2024
|24.76
|Few clouds
|December 21, 2024
|24.94
|Few clouds
|December 22, 2024
|23.39
|Sky is clear
|December 23, 2024
|23.34
|Sky is clear
|December 24, 2024
|24.67
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 17, 2024
