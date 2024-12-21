Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.1 °C, check weather forecast for December 21, 2024
Dec 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on December 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Indore today, on December 21, 2024, is 23.56 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.1 °C and 25.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 05:46 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 22, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.74 °C and 25.98 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Indore today stands at 228.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 22, 2024
|23.56
|Broken clouds
|December 23, 2024
|23.97
|Sky is clear
|December 24, 2024
|20.63
|Overcast clouds
|December 25, 2024
|24.41
|Few clouds
|December 26, 2024
|25.52
|Few clouds
|December 27, 2024
|22.21
|Broken clouds
|December 28, 2024
|27.86
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on December 21, 2024
