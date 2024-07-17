Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.1 °C, check weather forecast for July 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 18, 2024 28.55 °C Moderate rain July 19, 2024 26.42 °C Light rain July 20, 2024 26.02 °C Moderate rain July 21, 2024 26.48 °C Moderate rain July 22, 2024 23.65 °C Moderate rain July 23, 2024 22.8 °C Light rain July 24, 2024 24.99 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.68 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.3 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.44 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.55 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.74 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.68 °C Light rain Delhi 37.5 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Indore today, on July 17, 2024, is 27.92 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.1 °C and 27.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 80% and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 05:51 AM and will set at 07:13 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 18, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.47 °C and 29.41 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 75%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Indore today stands at 74.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.