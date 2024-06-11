Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.1 °C, check weather forecast for June 11, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 12, 2024 32.19 °C Broken clouds June 13, 2024 34.74 °C Light rain June 14, 2024 34.76 °C Light rain June 15, 2024 34.43 °C Few clouds June 16, 2024 34.66 °C Sky is clear June 17, 2024 34.37 °C Overcast clouds June 18, 2024 34.68 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.53 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.46 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.85 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.89 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.75 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 35.09 °C Broken clouds Delhi 42.27 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Indore today, on June 11, 2024, is 29.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.1 °C and 35.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 07:11 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.47 °C and 35.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Indore today stands at 53.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 11, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

