Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.61 °C, check weather forecast for June 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 22, 2024 26.82 °C Light rain June 23, 2024 26.8 °C Light rain June 24, 2024 33.23 °C Few clouds June 25, 2024 32.93 °C Moderate rain June 26, 2024 28.94 °C Light rain June 27, 2024 27.05 °C Moderate rain June 28, 2024 25.62 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.81 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.05 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 34.34 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 25.87 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.03 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.23 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 40.11 °C Light rain

The temperature in Indore today, on June 21, 2024, is 25.34 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.61 °C and 28.2 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 84% and the wind speed is 84 km/h. The sun rose at 05:42 AM and will set at 07:14 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 22, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.66 °C and 30.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 76%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Indore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 21.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 21, 2024

