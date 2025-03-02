Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.1 °C, check weather forecast for March 2, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on March 2, 2025 here.
The temperature in Indore today, on March 2, 2025, is 26.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.1 °C and 31.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 06:47 AM and will set at 06:30 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, March 3, 2025, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.43 °C and 32.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Indore today stands at 75.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 3, 2025
|26.79
|Sky is clear
|March 4, 2025
|30.42
|Sky is clear
|March 5, 2025
|29.44
|Broken clouds
|March 6, 2025
|24.86
|Sky is clear
|March 7, 2025
|27.18
|Sky is clear
|March 8, 2025
|31.29
|Sky is clear
|March 9, 2025
|33.18
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 2, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated MP Election Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated MP Election Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.