Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.1 °C, check weather forecast for March 2, 2025

The temperature in Indore today, on March 2, 2025, is 26.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.1 °C and 31.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 06:47 AM and will set at 06:30 PM. Indore weather update on March 02, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, March 3, 2025, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.43 °C and 32.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Indore today stands at 75.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 3, 2025 26.79 Sky is clear March 4, 2025 30.42 Sky is clear March 5, 2025 29.44 Broken clouds March 6, 2025 24.86 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 27.18 Sky is clear March 8, 2025 31.29 Sky is clear March 9, 2025 33.18 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 2, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.91 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 29.83 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.25 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.75 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 32.42 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 28.27 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.59 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



