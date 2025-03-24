Menu Explore
Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.1 °C, check weather forecast for March 24, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 24, 2025 07:07 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on March 24, 2025 here.

The temperature in Indore today, on March 24, 2025, is 34.14 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.1 °C and 35.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 8% and the wind speed is 8 km/h. The sun rose at 06:26 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.

Indore weather update on March 24, 2025
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.69 °C and 36.98 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 8%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.1 °C and 35.66 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Indore today stands at 136.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 25, 202534.14Sky is clear
March 26, 202535.19Sky is clear
March 27, 202535.44Sky is clear
March 28, 202533.67Sky is clear
March 29, 202533.83Sky is clear
March 30, 202535.12Sky is clear
March 31, 202536.83Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 24, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.76 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata29.81 °C Sky is clear
Chennai29.6 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru30.04 °C Light rain
Hyderabad32.31 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad35.85 °C Sky is clear
Delhi32.69 °C Sky is clear


This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

