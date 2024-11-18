Menu Explore
Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.1 °C, check weather forecast for November 18, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on November 18, 2024 here.

The temperature in Indore today, on November 18, 2024, is 24.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.1 °C and 28.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 06:41 AM and will set at 05:42 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.65 °C and 27.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Indore today stands at 162.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
November 19, 2024 26.32 °C Sky is clear
November 20, 2024 25.81 °C Sky is clear
November 21, 2024 25.52 °C Sky is clear
November 22, 2024 25.8 °C Sky is clear
November 23, 2024 26.39 °C Few clouds
November 24, 2024 26.82 °C Sky is clear
November 25, 2024 27.41 °C Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on November 18, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.0 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata 23.94 °C Sky is clear
Chennai 27.99 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 24.92 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 24.53 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad 28.56 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 23.46 °C Few clouds

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Indore weather update on November 18, 2024
