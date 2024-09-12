 Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.3 °C, check weather forecast for September 12, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.3 °C, check weather forecast for September 12, 2024

Sep 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Sep 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on September 12, 2024 here.

The temperature in Indore today, on September 12, 2024, is 25.44 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.3 °C and 26.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 83% and the wind speed is 83 km/h. The sun rose at 06:12 AM and will set at 06:33 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, September 13, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.64 °C and 25.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 75%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Indore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 29.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 13, 2024 25.74 °C Overcast clouds
September 14, 2024 25.78 °C Few clouds
September 15, 2024 26.37 °C Light rain
September 16, 2024 26.36 °C Light rain
September 17, 2024 20.4 °C Light rain
September 18, 2024 26.42 °C Light rain
September 19, 2024 22.84 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on September 12, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.5 °C Light rain
Kolkata 32.08 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 33.24 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 26.88 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad 27.18 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad 29.84 °C Broken clouds
Delhi 23.23 °C Very heavy rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Indore weather update on September 12, 2024
Stay updated MP Election Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
