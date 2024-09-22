Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.85 °C, check weather forecast for September 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 23, 2024 30.55 °C Light rain September 24, 2024 29.16 °C Moderate rain September 25, 2024 29.48 °C Moderate rain September 26, 2024 26.36 °C Moderate rain September 27, 2024 25.27 °C Moderate rain September 28, 2024 23.4 °C Light rain September 29, 2024 28.09 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.79 °C Light rain Kolkata 32.99 °C Light rain Chennai 32.26 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 24.14 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 30.21 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.92 °C Light rain Delhi 35.08 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Indore today, on September 22, 2024, is 28.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.85 °C and 30.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 06:23 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, September 23, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.36 °C and 31.53 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Indore today stands at 73.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 22, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.