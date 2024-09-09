 Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.5 °C, check weather forecast for September 9, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.5 °C, check weather forecast for September 9, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 09, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on September 9, 2024 here.

The temperature in Indore today, on September 9, 2024, is 25.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.5 °C and 27.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 88% and the wind speed is 88 km/h. The sun rose at 06:11 AM and will set at 06:36 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.35 °C and 26.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 87%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Indore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 18.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 10, 2024 26.39 °C Heavy intensity rain
September 11, 2024 23.44 °C Moderate rain
September 12, 2024 22.55 °C Moderate rain
September 13, 2024 24.46 °C Light rain
September 14, 2024 24.11 °C Light rain
September 15, 2024 26.14 °C Broken clouds
September 16, 2024 27.36 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on September 9, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.75 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 30.96 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 31.66 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 24.03 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 24.46 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 31.96 °C Light rain
Delhi 35.59 °C Scattered clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Indore weather update on September 09, 2024
Indore weather update on September 09, 2024

Tell us what your...
See more
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated MP Election Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On