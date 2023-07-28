Home / Cities / Indore News / Municipal Corporation employee held for raping 21-year-old sick woman in MP’s Indore

Municipal Corporation employee held for raping 21-year-old sick woman in MP’s Indore

ANI |
Jul 28, 2023 06:35 PM IST

Her family told police that accused Bhola (31), a municipal corporation employee, was a married man and lived in their neighborhood.

A 31-year-old municipal corporation employee was arrested for allegedly raping a 21-year-old sick woman under Malharganj police station limits in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, a police official said on Friday.

The Malharganj police registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 (2) (n), 450 and 506 (File)
The Malharganj police registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 (2) (n), 450 and 506 (File)

“On Thursday, the police received information that a 21-year-old woman, who was bleeding, was admitted to the hospital by her family members. After that the police reached the hospital, talked to the kin about the matter and came to know that she was raped,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Aaditya Mishra said.

Read Here: Madhya Pradesh woman gang-raped, BJP leader’s son arrested

The kin told the police that the accused Bhola (31) who is municipal corporation employee and married man, lives in their neighborhood, raped the victim twice in 15 days by taking advantage her illness, DCP Mishra said.

The Malharganj police registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 (2) (n), 450 and 506 into the matter and arrested the accused. Further investigation in the matter is underway, the officer added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out