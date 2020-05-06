Industrial and commercial zones of trans-Hindon least noisy during the lockdown period

cities

The commercial and industrial zones in trans-Hindon areas of Ghaziabad had it easy on their ears during the ongoing lockdown. Data compiled by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) found that there was significant decrease in noise -- anywhere between 2.3 decibels and 29 decibels (day time data) --- in the four zones of residential, commercial, silent and industrial during the month of April as compared to the month of February.

The nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) came into effect on March 25 and has now been extended until May 17.

The UPPCB carried out a noise pollution analysis of the pre-lockdown months of February and March (last week under lockdown) and also for the month of April.

According to officials, the standard of noise (day time) for residential is 55 decibels, commercial is 65, silent is 50 and industrial zone in 75 decibels.

For the month of March, there was a marginal decrease in average noise pollution levels which ranged between .38 decibels and a maximum of 6.8 decibels in the four zones as compared to February.

The maximum reduction was in April, which was a complete lockdown period. The figures reveal that the reduction in noise pollution was the most in industrial areas followed by commercial ones.

Residential areas, with a sampling taken from Vasundhara Sector 16, Indirapuram, Rajendra Nagar and Kaushambi, witnessed only marginal decline of an average of 5.6 decibels in day time figures in April when compared to February.

Of the four sampling points, the major reduction of 6.7, 6.4, 5.7 and 3.6 decibels took place at Rajendra Nagar, Vasundhara, Indirapuram and Kaushambi, respectively.

“The residential areas are already on the lower side in terms of noise pollution and so there has been a small reduction in noise pollution levels during the lockdown period as local vehicles also stopped plying. In places like Kaushambi, the noise pollution reduction is just 3.6 decibels because the locality is near the Anand Vihar ISBT and the Delhi border and there is some movement of vehicles on the Delhi Ring Road,” Utsav Sharma, regional officer, UPPCB, Ghaziabad, said.

Overall, the average reduction in the month of April as compared to the month of February was 5.6, 11.25, 4.4 and 26.5 for residential, commercial, silent and industrial zones, respectively.

While the noise level decrease was only marginal in residential areas, residents of Kaushambi, Vaishali and Vasundhara got a major relief as the noise pollution from nearby industrial areas was very low.

In areas of Indirpauram, the major reduction in noise leve was due to stringent curbs on movement of traffic on NH-9 and CISF Road.

The noise level reduction in industrial areas was the most with an average reduction of 26.5 decibels in the month of April as compared to February. The sampling was taken by UPPCB from four industrial areas of Sahibabad, Anand Industrial area, Rajendra Nagar Industrial Area and Loni Road Industrial area.

The maximum reduction of 29 decibels was observed at Anand Industrial Area near Mohan Nagar in the month of April as compared to the month of February when the industrial units were fully operational. Likewise, the least reduction of 24.4 decibels was witnessed from Sahibabad Site 4 Industrial Area.

“The major reduction in noise is in industrial areas as they were mostly closed during the lockdown period and only a few units engaged in essential items delivery were operational. The closure also led to a high reduction in movement of heavy vehicles through the narrow roads which are found in industrial areas. Further, since many units were closed, the dependency on diesel generator sets was also minimal. So, the industrial areas witnessed major reduction in noise pollution,” Sharma explained.

Apart from the industrial segments, the commercial zones like the ones of Vaishali Metro station, Mohan Nagar crossing, Kaushambi bus stand and Sahibabad vegetable market also saw reduced noise -- between 4 decibels and 20.8 decibels in April -- as compared to February.

The average reduction in all four sampling points of commercial zones was 11.25 decibels in April as compared to February.

The maximum reduction of 20.8 decibels was at Mohan Nagar intersection while Vaishali Metro station saw a decline of 14.10 decibels in April. The Sahibabad vegetable market witnessed the least reduction --of only 4 decibels -- as the market continued its operations even during the lockdown period and catered to supply of essential items like fruits and vegetables.

As per the guidelines of the home ministry and the directions by the UP government, all major commercial centres, markets, market complexes and malls, multiplexes and cinema halls have remained shut and will continue to be so till May 17.

Environmentalists say the reduced noise and pollution levels will benefit birds as well as humans.

“Nowadays, residents can hear chirping of birds throughout the day and even common birds like sparrows, kingfishers and peacocks can be seen on trees around houses. Even, residents feel better in a peaceful environment and this in turn results in better creativity and concentration. We must try to maintain such an environment at all times,” Akash Vashishtha, a Ghaziabad based environmentalist and lawyer, said.