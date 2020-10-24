e-paper
Home / Cities / Insurance firm employee loses new car to carjackers in Samrala

Insurance firm employee loses new car to carjackers in Samrala

39-year-old victim was parking his car in his apartment complex when two men brandished a gun and took away his new Hyundai Aura.

cities Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 19:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Police conducting investigation after a Samrala man was robbed of his car on Friday night.
Police conducting investigation after a Samrala man was robbed of his car on Friday night. (HT Photo)
         

Carjackers made off with a Samrala resident’s brand new Hyundai Aura after threatening him at gunpoint near his residence at an apartment complex on Friday night.

The victim, Jatinder Sharma, 39, of MG Complex, Khanna Road, Samrala, told the police that he was parking his car, which he had bought just five days ago, in the parking space of his apartment complex. He had got the car’s number plate fixed earlier in the afternoon.

Suddenly, two men flashed a gun at him and demanded his car keys.

Fearing for his life, Sharma complied and gave his keys to the robbers, who drove off in his car towards Samrala Chowk.

On being informed, the Samrala police reached the spot and initiated investigation.

The victim, who works at SBI Life Insurance in Samrala, said he normally parked his car at the army canteen, but had changed the location as farmers had stored their crops in the canteen’s compound.

Inspector Kuljit Singh, station house officer (SHO), Samrala police station, said they had lodged an FIR under Section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code and launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

NO LET-UP IN CAR SNATCHINGS

September 14: Late night driving lessons cost a 28-year-old man his new car as five men waylaid him and his friend and robbed them of the vehicle after beating them up

September 4: Three men robbed a couple of their vehicle at gunpoint near Baddowal.

August 21: A Ferozepur-based trader lost his SUV to armed robbers hours after it was purchased in Mullanpur Dakha

August 14: The Model Town police booked four people, including two women, for robbing a trader of his Honda City car and Rs 40,000 in cash. The women, who were known to the victim, had called him to Dugri Road on the pretext of introducing him to buyers for his car.

