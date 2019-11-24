Intensify crackdown on polluting activities at hot spots, says SC body

cities

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 22:24 IST

New Delhi The Supreme Court-appointed committee, tasked with keeping a check on pollution hot spots in the national capital, has asked civic bodies to “intensify” crackdown on unauthorised construction and dust, emissions from which have been contributing to air pollution.

“We have had several meetings with the municipal commissioners and other high-level officers of all civic bodies to keep a vigil on unauthorised construction and issue challans to those found flouting the ban,” a member of the committee, who did not wish to be named, said.

The SC panel, in a recent report submitted to the apex court, had stated that construction and demolition activities have been going on “unabated” in Delhi-NCR, despite a blanket ban on such activities.

On November 6, the SC had ordered a ban on construction/demolition activities across Delhi-NCR, until further notice.

The three-member monitoring committee comprises Bhure Lal, chief of the SC-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (Epca), KJ Rao, former advisor to the Election Commission and Major General (retd) Som Jhingan.

“We have already intensified the drive and have been levying penalties on violators. Instances of illegal construction and demolition activities, as well as other air polluting activities, such as waste burning and dumping, have come down drastically. Besides, night-patrolling by civil defence volunteers is also being conducted regularly,” said Dilraj Kaur, commissioner, East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

Officials in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) also said that a drive to check violations is on. “Over the past two days, 10 notices have been issued for dust emissions from construction and demolition activities, while a total penalty of ₹8,10,000 has been imposed on defaulters,” a senior SDMC official said.

Meanwhile, officials of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) said they have also stepped up action against polluting industries and visibly polluting vehicles.

“We have imposed a total penalty of ₹49,15,000 on 63 visibly polluting vehicles over the past week, under the Environment (Protection) Act. The drive is being taken up jointly with the transport department,” a senior DPCC official said.

Also, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) — roped in by the DPCC — to fight air pollution at the 13 hot spots said it has sprayed more than 5 lakh litres of water, between Saturday and Sunday, across the city to suppress dust emissions.