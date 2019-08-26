Inter-state drug ring busted, 3 held in Phagwara

cities

Aug 26, 2019

In a joint operation, counter intelligence wing, Jalandhar, and Kapurthala police busted an inter-state drug racket and arrested three smugglers with 400-gram heroin from railway road Phagwara.

The accused were identified as Suraj Kalyan of Jalandhar’s Ali Mohalla, Farha Khan and her mother Famida, both residents of Mahavir Enclave in South Delhi. Suraj is brother of Sikander Kalyan, who is serving life imprisonment in Kapurthala jail in a murder case.

Counter intelligence AIG Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said that acting on a tip-off about the presence of Suraj Kalyan and Delhi-based woman smugglers in the Phgawara city, a joint team of intelligence and Kapurthala police laid a trap at Jalandhar-Ludhiana national highway and intercepted an SUV.

“During frisking, police teams recovered 400-gram heroin concealed in a specially-designed doctor kit and drug money worth ₹6 lakh from their possession,” said the AIG.

A case under Sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the smugglers at City Police Station, Phagwara.

“Preliminary Interrogation of accused Suraj revealed that he and his brother Sikander were involved in smuggling of drugs from the past few years. In 2014, both were booked in a murder case and were sent to jail. However, Suraj was acquitted in the case and released in May this year while his brother was sentenced to life imprisonment,” said Khakh.

He said that Sikander developed links with Nigerian smugglers in jail and guided his brother Suraj in procuring drugs from Delhi-based smugglers. He had earlier received two 100-gram heroin consignments and sold it in the area.

AIG Khakh said that the information revealed during preliminary interrogation of arrested accused regarding kingpin Sikander was also shared with senior jail authorities and a special checking was carried out inside the jail. One mobile phone and a SIM card were recovered from Sikander and a separate case in this regard was also registered against him under Sections of the Prisons Act, 1894.

Aug 26, 2019