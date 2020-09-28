Inter-state gang busted, 2 land in Ludhiana police net

cities

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 21:09 IST

Police on Monday arrested two members of an inter-state gang involved in fraudulently selling cars with outstanding finance using fake identification proofs.

Three members of the gang are yet to be arrested. The police are also suspecting the involvement of bank employees in the fraud.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gunpatwant Singh, 35, of Lakkar Bazaar and Tarun Kumar, 49, of Phagwara Road. The accused who are yet to be arrested are Monu Chauhan of Haryana, who is the kingpin of the gang, Avtar Singh and Ateeq Hussain of Kharar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (detective) Simratpal Singh Dhindsa said that Monu used to get the cars financed, while Avtar Singh and Ateeq prepared fake documents, and Gunpatwant and Tarun sold the cars.

The DCP added that the Ludhiana police had arrested Gunpatwant and Tarun on Sunday evening near Ferozgandhi market when they were travelling in a grey Maruti Suzuki Swift Car. After their arrest, the police have managed to recover nine cars including one Mahindra Scorpio, two Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza cars, two Hyundai Creta cars, Hyundai i-20, Tata Indigo, Mahindra Bolero, Hyundai i-10 grand. Five fake registration certificates and 10 fake number plates have also been recovered from their possession.

The police have traced all the customers to whom these cars were sold. The police are also expecting the involvement of bank employees as the accused had taken car loans and defaulted the payments.

A hunt is on to nab the three accused. Tarun is wanted in a forgery case lodged against him in Kapurthala.

A case under Sections 420, 467, 468, 417 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at Division Number 5 police station.