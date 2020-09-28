e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Inter-state gang busted, 2 land in Ludhiana police net

Inter-state gang busted, 2 land in Ludhiana police net

They were involved in fraudulently selling cars with outstanding finance using fake identification proofs.

cities Updated: Sep 28, 2020 21:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Police on Monday arrested two members of an inter-state gang involved in fraudulently selling cars with outstanding finance using fake identification proofs.

Three members of the gang are yet to be arrested. The police are also suspecting the involvement of bank employees in the fraud.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gunpatwant Singh, 35, of Lakkar Bazaar and Tarun Kumar, 49, of Phagwara Road. The accused who are yet to be arrested are Monu Chauhan of Haryana, who is the kingpin of the gang, Avtar Singh and Ateeq Hussain of Kharar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (detective) Simratpal Singh Dhindsa said that Monu used to get the cars financed, while Avtar Singh and Ateeq prepared fake documents, and Gunpatwant and Tarun sold the cars.

The DCP added that the Ludhiana police had arrested Gunpatwant and Tarun on Sunday evening near Ferozgandhi market when they were travelling in a grey Maruti Suzuki Swift Car. After their arrest, the police have managed to recover nine cars including one Mahindra Scorpio, two Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza cars, two Hyundai Creta cars, Hyundai i-20, Tata Indigo, Mahindra Bolero, Hyundai i-10 grand. Five fake registration certificates and 10 fake number plates have also been recovered from their possession.

The police have traced all the customers to whom these cars were sold. The police are also expecting the involvement of bank employees as the accused had taken car loans and defaulted the payments.

A hunt is on to nab the three accused. Tarun is wanted in a forgery case lodged against him in Kapurthala.

A case under Sections 420, 467, 468, 417 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at Division Number 5 police station.

top news
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to override Centre’s farm laws
Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to override Centre’s farm laws
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
RCB vs MI Live Score: Pandya departs, Mumbai Indians in trouble
RCB vs MI Live Score: Pandya departs, Mumbai Indians in trouble
Chandrababu Naidu told to move out of riverfront Amaravati bungalow, served notice
Chandrababu Naidu told to move out of riverfront Amaravati bungalow, served notice
‘Despotic tendencies seen prominently’: Bengal Guv targets Mamata Banerjee
‘Despotic tendencies seen prominently’: Bengal Guv targets Mamata Banerjee
Journalist associations press for strict action in Chhattisgarh scribe attack case
Journalist associations press for strict action in Chhattisgarh scribe attack case
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir KapoorRCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In