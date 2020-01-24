e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Interim bail rejected, SP MLA sent to jail

Interim bail rejected, SP MLA sent to jail

cities Updated: Jan 24, 2020 21:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

MEERUT The fast track court of Shamli rejected the interim bail of Samajwadi Party MLA Nahid Hasan on Friday and sent him to jail under 14-day judicial custody.

The MLA has been facing charges of fraud in a land deal. Mohammad Ali, a resident of Shamli, had accused Hasan and 9 others of committing fraud in a land deal of over Rs 80 lakh and lodged a case against them in Kairana police station in January 2018.

The district and session court of Shamli rejected the MLA’s bail application and issued arrest warrant against him on September 21 when he didn’t appear before the court. Meanwhile, Hasan approached the Allahabad high court for interim bail and court directed him to appear before the Shamli court within a month and stayed his arrest till then.

Hasan appeared before the fast track court on Friday and his lawyer claimed that the charges against him were false and pleaded for bail. The court heard pleas of both sides and ordered Hasan to be sent to judicial custody after cancelling his bail.

Hasan came into limelight last after a tussle with officials over not showing documents of a vehicle in which he was travelling. The then SP of Shamli Ajay Kumar directed to lodge a complaint against him and another complaint was also lodged on the basis of a viral video in which he reportedly gave an objectionable statement.

The SP sent police on his house to arrest him and notices were put up outside his house when he was not found there and later he was also declared absconding. The local court then issued an arrest warrant against him and Hasan approached Allahabad high court to seek bail.

top news
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
Millions caught in central China lockdown, military doctors deployed to fight Coronavirus
Millions caught in central China lockdown, military doctors deployed to fight Coronavirus
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
In raids on Bharat Hotels group, taxmen find Rs 1,000 crore foreign assets
In raids on Bharat Hotels group, taxmen find Rs 1,000 crore foreign assets
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities