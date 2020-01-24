Interim bail rejected, SP MLA sent to jail

cities

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 21:55 IST

MEERUT The fast track court of Shamli rejected the interim bail of Samajwadi Party MLA Nahid Hasan on Friday and sent him to jail under 14-day judicial custody.

The MLA has been facing charges of fraud in a land deal. Mohammad Ali, a resident of Shamli, had accused Hasan and 9 others of committing fraud in a land deal of over Rs 80 lakh and lodged a case against them in Kairana police station in January 2018.

The district and session court of Shamli rejected the MLA’s bail application and issued arrest warrant against him on September 21 when he didn’t appear before the court. Meanwhile, Hasan approached the Allahabad high court for interim bail and court directed him to appear before the Shamli court within a month and stayed his arrest till then.

Hasan appeared before the fast track court on Friday and his lawyer claimed that the charges against him were false and pleaded for bail. The court heard pleas of both sides and ordered Hasan to be sent to judicial custody after cancelling his bail.

Hasan came into limelight last after a tussle with officials over not showing documents of a vehicle in which he was travelling. The then SP of Shamli Ajay Kumar directed to lodge a complaint against him and another complaint was also lodged on the basis of a viral video in which he reportedly gave an objectionable statement.

The SP sent police on his house to arrest him and notices were put up outside his house when he was not found there and later he was also declared absconding. The local court then issued an arrest warrant against him and Hasan approached Allahabad high court to seek bail.