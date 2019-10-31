Investors’ meet: Preparations in full swing in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh

cities

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 22:53 IST

With just six days left for the global investors’ meet (GIM) to be held in Dharamshala, preparations are in full swing to make the grand event successful.

The meet is slated for November 7 and 8 at the police ground in Dharamshala.

Kangra deputy commissioner (DC) Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said the venue area will be ready for the event by November 2.

He said the entire town is being given a facelift, roads being tarred and buildings being painted afresh.

More than 2,000 dignitaries, including investors from across the country and abroad, are likely to attend the meet.

The district administration has booked more than 1,200 rooms for accommodation and more than 300 luxury cars and buses have been hired for the transportation purpose.

The DC said, “One liaison officer will be attached with each guest. On Thursday, we conducted a training of the officers to be deployed on duty.”

He said from the security point of view, a police force of about 2,500 personnel, including six quick reactions teams will be deployed across the town, which has been divided into seven zones. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP)-level officers will be in-charge of each zone.

He said a new traffic plan is also being formulated for the event days. As per the schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the meet on November 7. He will interact with some selected investors at the inaugural session.

On the same day, sessions on ease of doing business, overseas Indian, tourism, wellness and Ayush, partner country and international investor will be organised for the investors, while sessions on renewable energy and hydro power, food processing, dairy development and manufacturing, incentives and policies for promoting investment in hill states and IT and electronics will be organised on the concluding day.

Union home minister Amit Shah and Union minister for railways and commerce Piyush Goyal are likely to attend the concluding ceremony.

TEMPORARY BAN ON PARAGLIDING

Meanwhile, the district tourism authorities have imposed a temporary ban on the paragliding activities in Bir from November 6 to 8 due to security reasons.

