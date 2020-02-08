Iqbal Mirchi case: Kapil Wadhawan sent to judicial custody

cities

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 01:17 IST

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) promoter Kapil Wadhawan, 46, who was arrested in connection with the money-laundering probe against late gangster Iqbal Mirchi, was on Friday remanded in judicial custody till February 18.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sought judicial custody of Wadhawan. According to ED, DHFL allegedly extended loans to Sunblink Real Estate Pvt Ltd, which routed money to Mirchi, an aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. ED earlier told the court that Wadhawan’s conduct was “uncooperative”.

Senior counsel Amit Desai, representing Wadhawan, on Friday argued before the court for his bail and demanded that the ED produce the Enforcement Case Information Report, equivalent to police FIR, for examination. Desai said Wadhawan was always available in the city and has been co-operating with the probe. On December 3, Desai said, the ED summons had reached Wadhawan on the day itself. “Wadhawan had requested for another date...But...they [ED] filed a prosecution complaint. Till December 9, there was no reply from ED [for another date].”

Referring to the criminal complaint filed by ED, he said, “Of the 85 pages...I could not find any reference of Kapil Wadhawan playing role in money laundering.” Desai said. ED officers delivered summons to Wadhawan on December 27, and that he was arrested at 4pm. “What was the crucial situation arose that I was arrested,” said Desai on behalf of Wadhawan.