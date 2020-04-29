Irked with son for not making her tea, Dera Bassi woman hangs herself

cities

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 21:16 IST

A 30-year-old mother of two allegedly hanged herself to death at Gulmohar City in Dera Bassi on Wednesday.

Police said the woman, a homemaker, who hailed from West Bengal, was peeved as her nine-year-old son was busy playing mobile games and ignoring her requests to make her tea. She has another three-year-old son.

Her husband, a who works as a private electrician, said he and his elder son were playing games on a mobile phone when his wife went to another room and hanged herself.

Before taking the extreme step, she called up her sister and told her to take care of her children and disconnected the call. Her husband called the police on discovering her hanging. No suicide note was found.

“The woman was upset since she lost her brother about three years back. She used to lose her cool on trivial matters and on Wednesday morning also, she got angry after her son did not make her tea,” said Satvir Singh, the investigating officer from Dera Bassi police station.

The body was shifted to the Dera Bassi civil hospital and her parents in West Bengal were informed. The autopsy will be conducted after their arrival. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under the Code of Criminal Procedure.