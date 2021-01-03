Irregularities detected in appointments made under NHM in Panipat

cities

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 01:32 IST

Contractual appointments under National Health Mission (NHM) in Panipat have come under scanner following the detection of “irregularities” in the hiring made in 2019.

The matter came to light when an applicant raised the issue with the authorities concerned and an internal investigation by the city magistrate followed.

Now, the state director of NHM has written for the cancellation of dubious recruitments.

It is worth mentioning here that the recruitment for 64 posts of GNM (general nurse and midwives), ANM (auxiliary nurse midwives), and PPM coordinator were conducted by the local health authorities on contractual basis in 2019. However, few days later, an aspirant Ranbir Singh, who had applied for the post of PPM coordinator, filed a complaint on the CM window on January 24 last year, alleging irregularities and favouritism in the recruitment.

Reacting to the complaint, the department concerned ordered an inquiry under Panipat city magistrate and in the investigation report, it was highlighted that improper procedure was adopted by the selection committee.

Director, NHM, Haryana, has written to the Panipat chief medical officer, seeking cancellation of doubtful recruitments and details of the members of selection committee and selected candidates, who have been given the benefits under local area weightage.

As per the letter, complainant Ranbir Singh alleged that there were irregularities in the marks fixed for the local candidates as the local area weightage. According to him 20, 15 and 10 marks were fixed for the candidates as per their location, but the selection committee gave 20 marks to all candidates, which he said was a clear violation of the guidelines laid by the government.

Also, it was found in the investigation that documents of one of the selected candidates were also questionable as he had furnished residential proofs of both Panipat and Karnal districts.

Complainant Ranbir Singh also said that the letter written by the director, NHM, Haryana, was enough to prove the irregularities and demanded that an FIR be registered against the members of the selection board, besides cancellation of the entire recruitment.

Director, NHM, Haryana, has sought a list of those candidates, who were given 20 marks for local area weightage and cancel their recruitment with immediate effect and submit the report to his office.

The director has also written to the director, general health, for disciplinary action against members of the selection board of Panipat district.

Panipat chief medical officer Sant Lal Verma confirmed that he has received a letter from the office of director, NHM, Haryana. He said the matter will be investigated as the recruitment took place even before his appointment in Panipat. “I will look into the matter and will submit a report to the director,” he added.