ITBP gets one of its biggest batches of constables after 173 inducted into force at passing-out parade in Panchkula

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 13:27 IST

After 44 weeks of rigorous training, 173 youngsters from across the country were inducted as constables into the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at a passing-out-parade at the Bhanu Training Centre in Panchkula district on Monday.

ITBP sources said that this is one of the biggest batches passing out from the training centre in recent years.

Thirty-seven constables who participated in the parade were from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan from where 27 recruits each were inducted into the force.

“The basic training of the batch for general duties started in December 2018. One year on, the training has made the youngsters fully capable in all aspects to face challenges on the China border,” an official spokesperson said.

ITBP director general Surjeet Singh Deshwal was the chief guest on the occasion.

Trainees who excelled in drill display, weapon handling, and firearm activities were awarded.