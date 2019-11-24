ITBP jawan, accomplice try to steal cash from ATM in Himachal Pradesh

cities

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 22:49 IST

An Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP) jawan and his accomplice were arrested for allegedly trying to break open an Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) Kiosk at Moorang in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as 26-year-old Sandeep Kumar, is a sepoy with 19th battalion of ITBP, Sarhan and is currently deployed at Moorang. His accomplice was identified as Ghanshyam, 21. Both belong to Alwar district in Rajasthan.

Kinnaur senior superintendent of police (SSP) SR Rana said the duo was spotted entering the State Bank of India (SBI) ATM Kiosk in Moorang market on intervening night of Saturday and Sunday by locals, who sensed something fishy and alerted the bank manager. The manager further informed the police who reached the spot and found the duo attempting to cut open the ATM machine.

“A case cutter and oxygen gas cylinder was recovered from the spot,” said the SSP, adding that the accused was arrested and ITBP has been informed.

SBI Moorang branch manager Prem Lal Boddh said the accused had cut the upper portion of the machine and were trying to break open the cash vault. However, they did not succeed in laying their hands on the cash inside the vault, he added.

Currency notes of face value ₹12.96 lakh were inside the ATM machine at the time of incident.