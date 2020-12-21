J&K Congress questions BJP’s review petition on Roshni land scam

cities

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 19:10 IST

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Monday asked the BJP government what prompted it to file a review petition before the Jammu and Kashmir high court in the Roshni land scam case.

“Was it fear of more exposure of its leaders in the Roshni and other land deals, which has forced the government to approach the high court for review of the judgment or the genuine concern for poor and common man,” JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said in a statement.

The review petition will come up for hearing before the division bench of the high court on Tuesday.

Questioning the government for its failure, all these years, to place the entire facts and circumstances before the court, when the matter was being examined, JKPCC has asked as to why the government failed to bring those aspects before the court earlier.

“The government was silent about the matter and the BJP leaders and ministers were misleading the public for elections but they have now gone into hibernation after names of several senior leaders of their party surfaced among beneficiaries,” Sharma said.

The names of ruling party leaders didn’t make headlines but more skeletons from the cupboard shall appear, with passage of time, if in-depth and independent investigations are held into controversial land deals of senior BJP leaders, he added.

Seeking stern action against all those who illegally manipulated the benefits under Roshni or any other laws, Sharma said, “The tirade against land encroachers and land grabbers must be vigorously pursued but those who are genuine people like small farmers, landless people and others should be taken care of,” he said.