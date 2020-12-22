e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / J&K: Counting of votes for DDC polls underway; PAGD leads in Kashmir, BJP in Jammu

J&K: Counting of votes for DDC polls underway; PAGD leads in Kashmir, BJP in Jammu

As of 1.10pm, the state election authority has published leads for 224 seats out of the total 280 across the 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir

cities Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 14:02 IST
Vijdan Mohammad Kawoosa
Vijdan Mohammad Kawoosa
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Voters stand in queues at polling station for the last (8th) phase of the first-ever DDC elections, in Reasi on Saturday.
Voters stand in queues at polling station for the last (8th) phase of the first-ever DDC elections, in Reasi on Saturday.(ANI File)
         

Counting of votes polled in the District Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the first direct election in the newly carved union territory, is underway.

As of 1.10pm, the state election authority has published leads for 224 seats out of the total 280 across the 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Almost 13% of roughly three million votes polled in the eight-phase election have been counted so far.

The early trends give the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) – an amalgam of several political parties that joined hands after the effective nullification of the erstwhile state’s special constitutional position – a clear lead.

The alliance was leading in 87 seats, or 39% of seats for which the trends are known. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is emerging at the second position with a lead in 54 seats (24%). The Congress, which has been one of the leading political forces in Jammu and Kashmir, was leading in only 26 seats, while the newly formed Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party has so far been able to manage a lead in only 10 seats.

Another clear trend as of now is that the pre-existing political polarisation between the Hindu-majority Jammu and Muslim-majority Kashmir regions has continued in the latest round of elections.

As of 1.10pm, the PAGD was leading in 64 of 111 seats in Kashmir, for which the trends were known, while the BJP managed to have a lead in only 2 seats. In the Jammu region, on the other hand, the BJP was leading in 52 of the 115 seats for which the trends were known, while the PAGD managed to have a lead in 23 seats.

tags
top news
Canadian think tank MLI slams Sikhs for Justice for filing defamation case
Canadian think tank MLI slams Sikhs for Justice for filing defamation case
US’ Legion of Merit award for QUAD architects sends multiple messages
US’ Legion of Merit award for QUAD architects sends multiple messages
Mumbai: 15% reduction in water supply for 24 hours, starting today
Mumbai: 15% reduction in water supply for 24 hours, starting today
Prominent Baloch activist found dead in mysterious circumstances in Canada
Prominent Baloch activist found dead in mysterious circumstances in Canada
Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine phase-3 trials cross half-way mark of 13,000 volunteers
Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine phase-3 trials cross half-way mark of 13,000 volunteers
Delhi’s economy suffered the most due to severe air pollution last year: Lancet study
Delhi’s economy suffered the most due to severe air pollution last year: Lancet study
iPhone 13 prototype still features a notch, but there’s a difference
iPhone 13 prototype still features a notch, but there’s a difference
New Covid strain: Passengers in Mumbai from UK sent to institutional quarantine
New Covid strain: Passengers in Mumbai from UK sent to institutional quarantine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In