e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / J&K CS writes to foreign secy seeking early evacuation of residents from Dubai, Oman, Iran

J&K CS writes to foreign secy seeking early evacuation of residents from Dubai, Oman, Iran

cities Updated: May 17, 2020 00:13 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustantimes
         

Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Saturday wrote to foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla seeking evacuation of UT residents stranded in Oman, Dubai, and Iran.

“Under Vande Bharat Mission, students of Jammu and Kashmir stranded in Bangladesh are being brought to Srinagar. This step has been highly appreciated by the people. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has also received requests from its residents stranded in Oman, Dubai, and Iran for their early evacuation. Their prolonged stay abroad during the Covid-19 pandemic has made them restless and fearful of catching the disease in a foreign country,” the letter stated.

“The UT residents stranded in Oman, Dubai and Iran have requested to return back to the country and they are also desirous of celebrating the Eid festival, which is, approaching on May 25. I would, therefore, request your personal intervention in prioritising the evacuation of residents of J&K stranded in these countries,” it added.

“Evacuation process of those stranded in Bangladesh is nearly complete. Now, efforts on for London, Oman, Dubai, Iran,” said principal secretary and government spokesperson, Rohit Kansal in a tweet, while sharing the letter of the J&K chief secretary to the foreign secretary.

“Another train from Bengaluru is scheduled to arrive on May 17. The total number of returnees crossed 65,000-mark. In other places where J&K residents are stranded and waiting to be evacuated, the schedule is being finalised,” he said in another post seeking cooperation from people.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In