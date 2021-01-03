e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / J&K logs 182 fresh infections, one death; 96% recovery rate

J&K logs 182 fresh infections, one death; 96% recovery rate

There are 2,975 active cases while the total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 39.16 lakh.

cities Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 21:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
         

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 182 fresh coronavirus cases and one more death on Sunday taking the total case count in the UT to 1,21,653 and death toll to 1,886.

Officials said 79 people tested positive in Kashmir and 103 in Jammu. A person lost his life in Jammu due to the viral infection.

They added that 1, 16,792 people have recovered in the UT so far after 205 patients were discharged, taking the recovery rate to 96%. There are 2,975 active cases while the total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 39.16 lakh.

A total of 1,187 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 699 in Jammu.

Covid vaccination dry run held in Srinagar

A dry run for Covid-19 vaccine administration was conducted at Urban Health Training Centre, Srinagar on Saturday. A total of 25 beneficiaries selected from Co-WIN platform participated during the mock drive. Dr Qazi Haroon, state immunisation officer, said three rooms have been set up at the vaccination centres which will be used during vaccination drive. “As part of the nationwide dry run for Covid vaccine, we chose Srinagar, Jammu and Kulgam for the same. We are doing this to avoid loopholes when the vaccine becomes available for use,” said Dr Haroon.

top news
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
Won’t go back till laws are repealed, say farmers before 7th round of talks
Won’t go back till laws are repealed, say farmers before 7th round of talks
‘Disgraceful’: Vardhan slams Akhilesh Yadav, Tharoor over Covid-19 vaccine
‘Disgraceful’: Vardhan slams Akhilesh Yadav, Tharoor over Covid-19 vaccine
Covaxin possibly more potent to fight mutant strain: ICMR chief
Covaxin possibly more potent to fight mutant strain: ICMR chief
After Gram Panchayats, Karnataka BJP preps for Taluk and Zilla Panchayat polls
After Gram Panchayats, Karnataka BJP preps for Taluk and Zilla Panchayat polls
Over 100 test positive for Covid-19 across Chennai’s luxury hotels
Over 100 test positive for Covid-19 across Chennai’s luxury hotels
Muradnagar roof collapse: How it happened
Muradnagar roof collapse: How it happened
Watch: Amid China tension, Tibetans in India vote for Parliament-in-exile
Watch: Amid China tension, Tibetans in India vote for Parliament-in-exile
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In