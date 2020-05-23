J&K principal secy reviews Chenab Valley Power Projects

cities

JAMMU: Rohit Kansal, principal secretary, power development, inspected Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Limited corporate office, Jammu on Friday.

Principal secretary was shown the layout and major components of 1000MW Pakal Dul and 624 MW Kiru hydroelectric projects.

Present status of construction works of Pakal Dul, Kiru and Kwar hydroelectric projects were also explained to Kansal through a detailed presentation. Kansal was also informed about benefits from the projects to the UT and local people. Kansal advised the management for early completion of the projects and also promised that efforts shall be made for early start of Kwar project.