Home / Cities / J&K sees 81 deaths, 4,549 virus cases in December so far

J&K sees 81 deaths, 4,549 virus cases in December so far

A total of 1,141 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 634 in Jammu.

cities Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 00:43 IST
Ashiq Hussain
Ashiq Hussain
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
         

The first 10 days of December recorded 81 deaths and 4,549 Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir after another eight fatalities and 366 fresh infections on Thursday.

The total Covid count in the UT reached up to 1,14,773 and death toll to 1,775.

Officials said 196 people tested positive in Kashmir and 170 in Jammu. Five persons died in Kashmir and three in Jammu division.

They said that 1,08,150 people have recovered in the UT so far after 526 patients were discharged on Thursday. There are 4,848 active cases while the total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 32.69 lakh.

A total of 1,141 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 634 in Jammu.

In terms of fatalities, December has already recorded 81 deaths while the month’s cases so far reached 4,549 with a daily average of 454 cases.

There were 15,434 infections in November as compared to 19,619 cases in October. The month of September had recorded a steep rise in cases to reach 37,372 from 17,339 infections in August.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 63 more people tested positive, followed by Baramulla at 29 cases.

In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 99 followed by 15 in Rajouri district.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 23,974cases and 430 deaths, followed by Jammu district with 21,853 cases and 320 deaths.

Till date, 8.18 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 21,359 in home quarantine, 4,848 in isolation, and 27,714 under home surveillance. Besides, 7.62 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.

