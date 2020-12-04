e-paper
J&K starts advance planning for Covid vaccine rollout

The chief secretary directed the DCs to ensure submission of the micro-plans for vaccination sites, cold chain storage points, and logistical requirements by December 7.

cities Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 22:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
(Representational photo)
         

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday stepped into advance planning mode to ensure smooth delivery of Covid-19 vaccine which is set for rollout soon.

In a marathon meeting with deputy commissioners (DCs) and chief medical officers (CMOs), chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam directed them to kick off preparatory planning for the rollout of the vaccination for a hassle-free and time-bound delivery across the union territory. All districts must undertake detailed micro-planning with regard to vaccination sites, cold chain storage points, and logistics requirements, the officials were instructed.

The attendees were informed that currently, the database of prioritised groups of beneficiaries is being compiled with regard to healthcare workers, both in government and private establishments, and frontline workers, including armed forces, home guards, police, volunteers, municipal workers; who will be administered the vaccine in its initial stages. The next group that could be taken up for vaccination would comprise persons above the age of 50 years and persons with co-morbidities followed by the remaining population.

They were apprised that to carry out a dedicated Covid vaccination drive, around 4,500 vaccinators are being identified across the UT with the capacity of administering 100 vaccines per site per day, cumulating to an impressive capacity to deliver 4.5 lakh shots a day.

Regarding the human resource requirement at each vaccination site, the Chief Secretary asked the Health department and district administrations to depute 2 trained vaccinators, 1 data operator, 1 record keeper, and 3 volunteers per site to ensure a well-coordinated and accessible vaccination drive.

The chief secretary directed the DCs to ensure submission of the micro-plans for vaccination sites, cold chain storage points, and logistical requirements by December 7. He said the information regarding the number of vaccination sites, beneficiaries per site/vaccines required, requirement of ancillary equipment such as vaccination boxes, syringes, ice packs, hub cutters, bio-waste disposable bags etc must be worked out in advance and made readily available with the health department.

