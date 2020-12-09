e-paper
Home / Cities / J&K tourism department begins winter sports activities at Gulmarg

J&K tourism department begins winter sports activities at Gulmarg

Early snowfall this winter has brought cheers to those affiliated with the tourism industry and officials hope that the snow could attract tourists to the picturesque location and increase footfall in the area.

cities Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 21:17 IST
Mir Ehsan
Mir Ehsan
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
(HT File)
         

With ample snowfall since November, the Jammu and Kashmir tourism department has started winter sports activities at the famous Gulmarg ski resort.

Early snowfall this winter has brought cheers to those affiliated with the tourism industry and officials hope that the snow could attract tourists to the picturesque location and increase footfall in the area.

“Early snow has come as a blessing and we are ready to host tourists and winter enthusiasts in Kashmir Valley, especially Gulmarg. The ski resort is ready and many more events will be organised in coming days,” director, tourism, Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad Wani said.

He said this season, a number of ski courses for youth are slated to be organised for which large number of applications have already been received. “Initially, four groups from J&K and two groups from outside the UT will undergo ski courses in coming weeks. Two groups are exclusively for girls. Youth services and sports department is also organising ski courses.”

The Gulmarg bowl is presently covered with two feet of snow and a large number of young enthusiasts can be seen engaged in Alpine skiing, snow cycling, sledging and All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) race.

“Though the footfall hasn’t increased but the arrivals has gone up. Even locals are visiting this place daily,” said Khursheed Ahmad, a local tourist guide.

People affiliated with tourism say that despite Covid-19, the number of enquires have gone up this year. Gulmarg Gondola, one of Asia’s largest and highest cable cars, was opened for tourists in September after it remained closed for six months due to the pandemic.

Officials said tourists have started trickling in small numbers amid proper Covid-19 protocols. Every person has to under go a rapid Covid test before being allowed into Gulmarg. The tourism department has also started campaigns to woo tourists.

Tourism had nosedived in Kashmir since August 5, 2019 when the special status of the erstwhile state was revoked and restrictions imposed on movement of people for months.

