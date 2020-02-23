Jai Ram should learn to run govt from Virbhadra : Vikramaditya Singh

cities

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 23:25 IST

Congress legislator and son of former six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh on Sunday mocked CM Jai Ram Thakur over proposed cabinet expansion in the state and said Thakur should learn to run government from former CM Virbhadra Singh.

In a statement issued by Vikramaditya Singh, he said “CM Jai Ram Thakur seems helpless before the divided Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as he has not been able to take independent decision on cabinet expansion for the last several days, which reflects weak leadership in the state.”

“It is because of the way by which Virbhadra Singh developed the state during his reign without any discrimination that even today people admire him for his personality and skills” he said.

He said that the CM had been saying in public forums that cabinet will be expanded soon, but he is unable to take any decision.

“Although this is an internal matter of the BJP, but development of the state should not be affected due to the absence of a minister. However, it has been seen that the current state government is operating under the pressure of bureaucracy and cabinet decisions are also not being implemented properly,” he added.

“The state government has been unsuccessful in giving any such message to the people of the state, so that they feel that the state government working for their betterment,” said Singh.

Vikramaditya Singh said the CM should not shy away from any decision which is in the interest of the people of the state and he should work towards ending the economic crisis the state is facing.