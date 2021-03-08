11 districts in Rajasthan to join hands with Unnat Bharat Abhiyan

Central government’s flagship program, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA), is all set for launch in 11 districts of Rajasthan. Secretary at the department of higher and technical education (HTE) has recently directed the principals of government and private colleges in all the 11 districts to connect with the mission for the economic and social betterment of rural communities.

The UBA, started by the ministry of human resources and development, connects higher education institutions with villages, with the intention to enrich rural India, said state officials.

The HRD ministry has identified IIT Delhi as the national coordinating institution (NCI). Later, for better coordination and quick action under this mission, NCI has identified some regional coordinating institutes (RCI). In Rajasthan, MNIT Jaipur has been identified as the RCI.

The role of RCI is to facilitate, mentor and monitor the activities of the participating institutions on a regular basis and to promote & facilitate UBA network in the designated region of the state. Now, in partnership with IIT Delhi, MNIT Jaipur will explore the possibilities to boost livelihood opportunities and income generation for rural communities.

The 11 districts of Rajasthan where UBA is all set for a launch are Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bundi, Dausa, Dhaulpur, Jaipur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk and Sikar.

Dr Namita Mittal, associate professor at MNIT has recently written to the secretary, department of higher and technical education (HTE) to connect educational institutes of Rajasthan with the UBA. Following which, on February 26, Dr Saumitra Nath Jha, joint director (academic) at HTE Rajasthan directed principal of government and private colleges in all the 11 districts to connect with Unnat Bharat Abhiyan.

The Unnat Bharat Abhiyan is inspired by the vision of transformational change in rural development processes by leveraging knowledge institutions to help build the architecture of an inclusive India, as per the defined overarching objective of the programme.

Under the program, the knowledge base and resources of the premier institutions of the country will be leveraged to bring in a transformational change in the rural developmental process by creating a vibrant relationship between the society and the higher educational institutes, with the latter providing the knowledge and technology support to improve the livelihoods in rural areas and to upgrade the capabilities of both the public and private organisations in the society.

The programme will help in identifying developmental challenges and evolve appropriate solutions for accelerating sustainable growth. The main goal of the program is to build an understanding of the development agenda within institutes of higher education.

