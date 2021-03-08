11 districts in Rajasthan to join hands with Unnat Bharat Abhiyan
- The knowledge base and resources of the premier institutions of the country will be leveraged to bring in a transformational change in the rural developmental process, as per the programme objectives
Central government’s flagship program, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA), is all set for launch in 11 districts of Rajasthan. Secretary at the department of higher and technical education (HTE) has recently directed the principals of government and private colleges in all the 11 districts to connect with the mission for the economic and social betterment of rural communities.
The UBA, started by the ministry of human resources and development, connects higher education institutions with villages, with the intention to enrich rural India, said state officials.
The HRD ministry has identified IIT Delhi as the national coordinating institution (NCI). Later, for better coordination and quick action under this mission, NCI has identified some regional coordinating institutes (RCI). In Rajasthan, MNIT Jaipur has been identified as the RCI.
The role of RCI is to facilitate, mentor and monitor the activities of the participating institutions on a regular basis and to promote & facilitate UBA network in the designated region of the state. Now, in partnership with IIT Delhi, MNIT Jaipur will explore the possibilities to boost livelihood opportunities and income generation for rural communities.
The 11 districts of Rajasthan where UBA is all set for a launch are Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bundi, Dausa, Dhaulpur, Jaipur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk and Sikar.
Dr Namita Mittal, associate professor at MNIT has recently written to the secretary, department of higher and technical education (HTE) to connect educational institutes of Rajasthan with the UBA. Following which, on February 26, Dr Saumitra Nath Jha, joint director (academic) at HTE Rajasthan directed principal of government and private colleges in all the 11 districts to connect with Unnat Bharat Abhiyan.
The Unnat Bharat Abhiyan is inspired by the vision of transformational change in rural development processes by leveraging knowledge institutions to help build the architecture of an inclusive India, as per the defined overarching objective of the programme.
Also Read: ₹54 lakh notice to late vice-president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat’s son
Under the program, the knowledge base and resources of the premier institutions of the country will be leveraged to bring in a transformational change in the rural developmental process by creating a vibrant relationship between the society and the higher educational institutes, with the latter providing the knowledge and technology support to improve the livelihoods in rural areas and to upgrade the capabilities of both the public and private organisations in the society.
The programme will help in identifying developmental challenges and evolve appropriate solutions for accelerating sustainable growth. The main goal of the program is to build an understanding of the development agenda within institutes of higher education.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11 districts in Rajasthan to join hands with Unnat Bharat Abhiyan
- The knowledge base and resources of the premier institutions of the country will be leveraged to bring in a transformational change in the rural developmental process, as per the programme objectives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹54 lakh notice to late vice-president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat’s son
- The government notice asks him to deposit ₹5,430,000 as rent for the bungalow, pending since November 2019, at a rate of ₹10,000/day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan police officer arrested for raping woman complainant in Alwar
- The victim reported this to another police officer and that’s how the matter came to the knowledge of Alwar SP, who asked for filing a case against the accused SI.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rape victim says in video accused set her afire
- An official said the video was recorded by a local resident who did not wish to be identified.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raje kicks off religious yatra, vows to oust Gehlot govt in Rajasthan
- Rajasthan BJP chief launched a programme against the state government, experts see factionalism in the party.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
VHP vice president says ₹515 cr collected from Rajasthan for Ram Mandir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
E-auction of wine shops draws bids worth ₹510 cr for Rajasthan shop
- Additional commissioner, excise policy, CR Dewasi, told that the e-auction for the wine shops started three days ago whereby.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan officers caught red-handed in Jaipur city busses bribery case
- Two state government officials were arrested for taking a bribe of ₹four lakhs and Naresh Singhal, owner of Paras Travel Agency, was arrested for giving the bribe.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rape victim dies as accused, out on bail, sets her ablaze
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools, colleges in Rajasthan will have to close due to cases surge: Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After getting vaccinated, Rajasthan CM Gehlot ‘sends a message to the public’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barmer man gets life threats from Kuwait employer, Indian embassy 'offers' help
- The brother of the man stuck in Kuwait, said the employer even used to beat his brother and threaten not to let him ever return to India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Out on bail, rape accused sets woman complainant on fire in Rajasthan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan: Over 200 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours amid 2nd wave fears
- Several experts said that full-scale resumption of economic activity, near full people movement and laxity in compliance to Covid appropriate behaviour are reasons behind the recent spurt in cases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan assembly adjourned briefly after uproar by legislators
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox