14-yr-old in Rajasthan didn’t give way to a police vehicle, ends up in hospital

JAIPUR: Two children returning home from the playground were thrashed by police personnel for not giving way to their vehicle in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district. One of the two, a 14-year-old, was admitted to a local hospital and later shifted to Jaipur over 150km away after his condition deteriorated.

“His condition is serious and needs to undergo an operation,” the teenager’s uncle, Babu Saini said, demanding swift action against the police personnel who brutally beat up his nephew, a Class 10 student.

Bharatpur superintendent of police (SP) Shyam Singh said a first information report (FIR) has been registered and a constable suspended.

The incident took place at about 4.30pm on January 31 when the teenager, Suraj Saini, and his friend, Rahul, were returning home from the playground.

Rahul said: “We were at the Surajpole crossing, and crossing the road. A police vehicle came from behind in which three cops and two prisoners were there. They honked but we didn’t hear. So they hit us from behind and hurled abuses at us. When we objected, they hit us with the car door, and later stopped and started beating us”.

When Suraj Saini reached home, his uncle said, the family took him to a local doctor for first aid and they returned home. But his condition started deteriorating and was taken to the district hospital. The family later took Rahul to a private hospital in the hope of better treatment. On Wednesday (January 2), doctors advised the family to shift Suraj to a hospital in Jaipur with better facilities.

Bharatpur SP Shyam Singh said the victim’s mother approached him with the complaint about the incident and an FIR was lodged.

A deputy SP rank official probed the issue and it was found that a constable acted negligently. He did not elaborate on the findings of the initial probe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON