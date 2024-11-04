16-year-old JEE aspirant found dead in Rajasthan’s Kota: Police

A 16-year-old student preparing for the IIT-Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission in undergraduate engineering courses allegedly was found dead in Rajasthan’s Kota on Sunday night, said officials familiar with the matter. The reason of the death can be confirmed only after the autopsy. (Representative file photo)

“It is yet to be ascertained whether it is a case of suicide or natural death. Prima facie, he went to his room after having dinner last night. However, he started puking a while later following which, his mother rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead,” said the Kota deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Yogesh Sharma.

According to police, the student was a native of Bihar and had been staying in rented accommodation in Kota’s Talavandi area along with his mother for the last one year.

“The reason of the death can be confirmed only after the autopsy,” said Sharma.

The DSP added that no suicide note was recovered from the student’s belongings.

“No behavioural changes were reported by anyone so far in the last few days. His family was also informed, and the body was sent for an autopsy,” said another police officer.

