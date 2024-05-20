2 sentenced to death for raping, burning alive minor girl in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

A POCSO court in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Monday awarded the death penalty to two men convicted of raping and burning alive a minor girl in a coal furnace last year. The 14-year-old girl had gone missing while she had gone to graze cattle on August 2 last year. (Representational Photo)

The Special Public Prosecutor, Mahaveer Singh Kishnawat, confirmed the verdict.

"Kalu and Kanha were awarded death penalty by the court," Kishnawat said.

On Saturday, the court convicted Kalu and Kanha, while seven others accused of destroying evidence were acquitted.

Kishnawat said the acquittal will be challenged in the high court.

The case dates back to August 2, 2023, when a 14-year-old girl went missing after leaving home to graze cattle. When she did not return, her family and neighbours began searching and found her shoes and bracelets near a coal furnace. They grew suspicious upon noticing a single furnace burning despite heavy rain and discovering human bones nearby.

Police detained four caretakers of the coal furnace—Kalu (25), Kanha (21), Sanjay (20), and Pappu (35). Following an FSL report, primary interrogation, and further investigation, the police arrested these four suspects.

During the investigation, the suspects allegedly confessed to their crimes. They revealed that after raping the girl, they threw her into the coal furnace and later disposed of parts of her body in a pond to mislead investigators. The state of the remains was such that the family could not identify them.

The incident triggered a massive outrage in the state, with the BJP, which was then in the opposition, cornering the then Congress government over the issue of women's safety. BJP state president CP Joshi also announced a three-member committee comprising to prepare a ground report “through a fair investigation in the matter”.