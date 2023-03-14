Home / Cities / Jaipur News / 21-yr-old woman gang-raped, assaulted in Rajasthan’s Barmar

21-yr-old woman gang-raped, assaulted in Rajasthan’s Barmar

ByMukesh Mathrani
Mar 14, 2023 08:30 PM IST

Police said the woman was kidnapped when she was returning home from her uncle’s house and the accused left the survivor at an isolated location near her house

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted and gang raped in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, police said on Tuesday.

Police said no arrest has been made in the case so far. (Representative Image)
The incident has been reported from the Dhorimanna police station area and circle officer Shubhakaran Khinchi said that an investigation has been initiated in the case. No arrest has been made so far.

The woman was kidnapped when she was returning home from her uncle’s house on Saturday. According to her, the accused took her to an isolated location, threatened her, assaulted her and later raped her one by one. The accused later left her at an isolated location near her house and escaped, she told police.

On Monday, she approached police along with her family members and lodged a case. She has identified the accused as Ramesh Kumar and Sunil Bishnoi.

