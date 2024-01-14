27, including 13 minors, injured during kite flying fest in Rajasthan

Amid the celebration of Makar Sankranti on Sunday, 27 people, including 13 minors, were injured in kite-flying-related accidents till 5pm in Rajasthan, said an official familiar with the matter. Most of the patients were discharged after getting first-aid treatment to mild injuries.

Twenty people, including 6 minors, were injured in kite-flying-related accidents in Jaipur, said an official from Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Hospital familiar with the development.

“Eight cases were reported with injury due to kite manja while 10 to 12 persons were also injured after falling off the roof. Among the 6 minors who came to the hospital, only one suffered a deep cut in the ear and throat due to kite manja. The rest of the minors sustained head injuries majorly by falling off while flying the kites,” said a medical officer from the hospital.

The officer also said that most of the patients were discharged after getting first-aid treatment to mild injuries. “However, a 6-year-old girl, who got a deep cut at her ear and cheek, was admitted to the hospital considering critical condition,” he said.

In Udaipur, seven cases, all minors, were reported in the MB hospital. An official from the hospital’s emergency department said, “All of them were from an average age group of 10 to 12 years. While 5 of them were discharged after primary treatment, two were admitted to the hospital- of whom a 5-year-old sustained a head injury after falling off the roof and a 12-year-old sustained a deep cut at the throat.”