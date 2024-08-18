Patients evacuated after 3 hospitals in Jaipur received bomb threats: Police

At least three private hospitals in Jaipur received bomb threats via e-mail on Sunday morning leading to evacuation of patients, police said. Police said they are now tracking the IP address and other details of the sender of the email. (Representational image)

Additional police commissioner of Jaipur, Kunwar Rashtradeep said, “So far, around three private hospitals received the email. However, the number may be more. The email was sent between 8am and 9am on Sunday.”

Following the incident, a police team along with a bomb squad reached the spot and a search operation is underway, he said. “We are also evacuating the patients and staff and shifting them to a safe zone,” he added.

A purported screenshot of the email received by the hospitals showed that an unidentified person wrote, “Hi, I placed bombs in the Hospital Building. The bombs are hidden under hospital beds and in bathrooms. Every person inside the hospital building will be killed or will lose limbs. None of you will escape.”

“The terrorists ‘Ching and Cultist’ are behind this MASSACRE,” it added.

Rashtradeep said police are now tracking the IP address and other details of the sender of the email.

The incident comes only a day after two shopping malls in Gurgaon and Mumbai received bomb threats which later turned out to be a hoax.

In May, over 200 schools including 65 schools in Jaipur had received bomb threats.