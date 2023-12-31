3 killed after car, two trucks collide in Rajasthan’s Sikar

Three persons were killed and three others injured after a car and two trailers collided with each other in Rajasthan’s Sikar on Sunday, police said. The incident took place in the Reengus town. Police said both the trucks and the car had Jaipur number plates. (Representative Image)

The incident took place in the morning when one of the trucks in front of the car took a sudden turn, leading the car driver to reduce the speed, and the second truck approaching from behind hit it, said the station house officer (SHO), Reengus police station, Mahendra Singh.

The car was crushed between the two trailers, said police. All victims were the passengers of the car.

All were rushed to the local hospital, where three of them were declared dead, while another three are undergoing treatment in critical condition, SHO Singh said.

The deceased were identified as Rahul Singh (23), Amit Chaudhary (29), and Lalan (28), and the injured persons were Mausam (4), Rahul’s daughter, Narendra (35), and Kanaram (34).

“They all live in the same building in Jaipur and were heading to Khatu Shyamji in Sikar when the accident took place,” said the SHO.

“Bodies were sent for an autopsy. The families of the victims were also informed. However, no case has so far been filed,” he added.