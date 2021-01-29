3 of Rajasthan family die in under-construction water tank collapse in Jalore
- Jalore police and district administration launched a rescue operation after learning about the mishap and recovered the three bodies after two hours of toil.
Three of a family, including husband, wife and their daughter, died in Rajasthan's Jalore district when an under construction water tank collapsed late Thursday evening, said police officials.
A family in Jalore's Bairath village was busy building a water tank near their house, to cater to their need for drinking water, when the sand under the tank suddenly sunk, causing its collapse, according to the police.
Mota Ram (40), his wife Murki Devi (38) and his daughter Santu (10) got burried under the sand at the time of the collapse, however, their 12-year-old son was saved by villagers, said police.
Police and district administration launched a rescue operation after learning about the mishap and recovered the three bodies after two hours of toil.
Sub divisional officer Champa lal Jeengar said the family was building the water tank for the past two days, however, it collapsed Thursday late evening.
Jalore district collector Himanshu Gupta and superintendent of police (SP) Shyam Singh and other officials met the bereaved family members to offer condolences.
In a similar incident in September last year, three workers had died in Baitu block of Barmer.
