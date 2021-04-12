3 Rajasthan men riding one motorcycle killed in road accident in Barmer

Three men died in a road accident in Rajasthan’s Barmer district late on Sunday night when the motorcycle they were riding, skid, causing fatal injuries resulting in their on-spot deaths, police said.

The station house officer (SHO) at Sadar police station in Barmer, Ramniwas Bishnoi, said the three labourers, residents of Bachdau village, were returning home from Balotra riding a single motorcycle when the accident took place near Khet Singh Ki Pyau village, about 12 kilometers from Barmer city. The locals called an ambulance using 108 emergency services and sent the three to a government hospital, where the doctors declared them brought dead, the SHO added.

Police identified the deceased as Motaram Meghwal, Hadmanram Meghwal and Jabara Ram, all residents of Bachdau village, about 40 kilometers from Barmer.

Police claimed that the trio were fined about an hour before the accident when passing through Barmer city for violation of traffic rules, against three persons riding one motorcycle. The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem.