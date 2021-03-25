IND USA
The injured are being treated at a hospital.(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
3 soldiers die, 5 injured after vehicle overturns, catches fire in Rajasthan

The accident occurred in Rajiyasar area in the early hours of Thursday, they said.
PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 10:45 AM IST

Three soldiers were killed and another five injured on Thursday when the Army vehicle they were travelling in overturned and caught fire in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district, police said.

"The Gypsy overturned and caught fire. Five injured soldiers managed to come out of the vehicle but three were trapped inside it and died," Station House Officer (SHO) Vikram Tiwari said.

The injured are being treated at a hospital, the SHO said.

